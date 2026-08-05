© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shucked

Shucked

The Tony Award-winning musical comedy Shucked makes its IU Auditorium debut in 2027.

Maizy and Beau are getting hitched, when the corn that protects their small community starts to die. The town needs answers. But who will dare venture beyond the borders of Cob County?

Including the knockout songs “Woman of the World,” “Somebody Will,” and “Independently Owned,” this Broadway hit about an unlikely hero, an unscrupulous con artist, and a battle for the heart and soil of a small town, is not to be missed.

IU Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 17 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

IU Auditorium
1-812-855-1103
tickets@iu.edu
https://www.iuauditorium.com/
IU Auditorium
1211 East 7th Street
Bloomington, Indiana 47405
812-855-1103
tickets@iu.edu
https://www.iuauditorium.com/