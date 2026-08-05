The Tony Award-winning musical comedy Shucked makes its IU Auditorium debut in 2027.

Maizy and Beau are getting hitched, when the corn that protects their small community starts to die. The town needs answers. But who will dare venture beyond the borders of Cob County?

Including the knockout songs “Woman of the World,” “Somebody Will,” and “Independently Owned,” this Broadway hit about an unlikely hero, an unscrupulous con artist, and a battle for the heart and soil of a small town, is not to be missed.