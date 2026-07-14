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Smal Business Saturday

Smal Business Saturday

Did you know that 68¢ of every dollar spent at local shops and restaurants remains in our neighborhood?

Support your neighbors during Small Business Saturday by shopping local. With 10+ shops and 30+ restaurants in Downtown Evansville, you have plenty of opportunities to make a difference!

Thank you to our sponsors!

  • Edward Jones Financial Advisors: Jessica Engel, Steve Harding, and Janet Schultheis
  • Heritage Federal Credit Union
  • Townsquare Media Group

Event Activities:

  • Support 10+ shops, 30+ restaurants, and 15+ local makers
  • FREE Shop Small bags, buttons, and maps (while quantities last)
  • FREE parking (street parking is not monitored on weekends)
  • FREE hot chocolate
  • Shop Small Passport with chances to win e-Gift Cards
318 Main Street
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Downtown Evansville Improvement District
laura@downtownevansville.com
downtownevansville.com
318 Main Street
laura@downtownevansville.com