Smal Business Saturday
Smal Business Saturday
Did you know that 68¢ of every dollar spent at local shops and restaurants remains in our neighborhood?
Support your neighbors during Small Business Saturday by shopping local. With 10+ shops and 30+ restaurants in Downtown Evansville, you have plenty of opportunities to make a difference!
Thank you to our sponsors!
- Edward Jones Financial Advisors: Jessica Engel, Steve Harding, and Janet Schultheis
- Heritage Federal Credit Union
- Townsquare Media Group
Event Activities:
- Support 10+ shops, 30+ restaurants, and 15+ local makers
- FREE Shop Small bags, buttons, and maps (while quantities last)
- FREE parking (street parking is not monitored on weekends)
- FREE hot chocolate
- Shop Small Passport with chances to win e-Gift Cards
318 Main Street
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Downtown Evansville Improvement District
laura@downtownevansville.com
318 Main Street
laura@downtownevansville.com