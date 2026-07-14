Smal Business Saturday

Did you know that 68¢ of every dollar spent at local shops and restaurants remains in our neighborhood?

Support your neighbors during Small Business Saturday by shopping local. With 10+ shops and 30+ restaurants in Downtown Evansville, you have plenty of opportunities to make a difference!

Thank you to our sponsors!



Edward Jones Financial Advisors: Jessica Engel, Steve Harding, and Janet Schultheis

Heritage Federal Credit Union

Townsquare Media Group

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