Sneak-Peek Screening of Timeless: Don Fischer's Half-Century Broadcasting IU Sports (Columbus, IN)

Join fellow WTIU viewers and station staff for a special advance screening in Columbus, IN of Timeless: Don Fischer’s Half-Century Broadcasting IU Sports.

Timeless tells the story of the legendary broadcaster whose career spans generations of IU fans and athletes. Through archival footage, historic radio calls, interviews, and personal reflections, the documentary explores Fischer’s unlikely rise from a small-town Illinois upbringing to becoming one of the most recognizable voices in college sports.

Following the screening of Timeless, stick around for a screening of A Team That Wouldn't Be Beat, a rarely-seen documentary chronicling the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball team and their undefeated national championship season, recently resurfaced from the IU Archives.