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Spooky Wine Walk Presented by Romian Cross Pointe

Spooky Wine Walk Presented by Romian Cross Pointe

Our Spooky Wine Walk Presented by Romain Cross Pointe is back and spookier than ever!

Join us for a thrilling evening of wine, shopping, live entertainment, and dining on Friday, October 2 from 5:30-8:30 PM! Guests 21 and older, please. Valid ID will be required for attendees. Costumes encouraged!

Wine is served to ages 21+, but ALL are welcome to attend and enjoy the event activities.

Downtown Evansville
$15-$25
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Downtown Evansville Improvement District
laura@downtownevansville.com
downtownevansville.com
Downtown Evansville
laura@downtownevansville.com
downtownevansville.com/winewalk