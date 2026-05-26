Spooky Wine Walk Presented by Romian Cross Pointe

Our Spooky Wine Walk Presented by Romain Cross Pointe is back and spookier than ever!

Join us for a thrilling evening of wine, shopping, live entertainment, and dining on Friday, October 2 from 5:30-8:30 PM! Guests 21 and older, please. Valid ID will be required for attendees. Costumes encouraged!

Wine is served to ages 21+, but ALL are welcome to attend and enjoy the event activities.