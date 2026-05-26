Spooky Wine Walk Presented by Romian Cross Pointe
Spooky Wine Walk Presented by Romian Cross Pointe
Our Spooky Wine Walk Presented by Romain Cross Pointe is back and spookier than ever!
Join us for a thrilling evening of wine, shopping, live entertainment, and dining on Friday, October 2 from 5:30-8:30 PM! Guests 21 and older, please. Valid ID will be required for attendees. Costumes encouraged!
Wine is served to ages 21+, but ALL are welcome to attend and enjoy the event activities.
Downtown Evansville
$15-$25
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Downtown Evansville Improvement District
laura@downtownevansville.com