Spring Ballet
Spring Ballet
Swan Lake Act II
George Balanchine
One of the world’s most celebrated ballets, Balanchine’s powerful 1951 adaptation is based on Lev Ivanov’s 1895 choreography, all set to Tchaikovsky’s sumptuous score. This classic tale about a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer was redesigned in 1986 to dress the swan corps in black, an idea Balanchine introduced before his death in 1983, simply saying “There are black swans as well.”
George Balanchine, Choreographer
Kyra Nichols, Stager
Jeffery Meyer, Conductor
World Premiere
Michael Vernon
Former Ballet Department chair Michael Vernon celebrates two decades as a Jacobs faculty member by bringing his artistic vision to life once again on the Musical Arts Center stage. His experience with Mikhail Baryshnikov, Rudolph Nureyev, and other ballet luminaries informs this world premiere featuring a troupe of dancers set to orchestral strains.
Michael Vernon, Choreographer
Jeffery Meyer, Conductor
TBA, Violinist
In Creases
Justin Peck
Philip Glass’s “Four Movements for Two Pianos” takes center stage as Peck, resident choreographer for New York City Ballet, explores expansive new places—challenging the body instrument to express movement in its fullest form.
Justin Peck, Choreographer
Michael Breeden, Stager
TBA, Pianist
The Concert (or The Perils of Everybody)
Jerome Robbins
The New York Times calls Robbinsʼ Concert “surely the most comedic ballet in existence.” When a cast of quirky characters at an all-Chopin piano recital allows their imaginative minds to wander, they begin to dance their fantasies, truly redefining what it means to “lose oneself in the music”—in public, at least.
Jerome Robbins, Choreographer
Robert LaFosse, Stager
Jeffery Meyer, Conductor
Jennifer Tipton, Lighting Designer