Swan Lake Act II

George Balanchine

One of the world’s most celebrated ballets, Balanchine’s powerful 1951 adaptation is based on Lev Ivanov’s 1895 choreography, all set to Tchaikovsky’s sumptuous score. This classic tale about a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer was redesigned in 1986 to dress the swan corps in black, an idea Balanchine introduced before his death in 1983, simply saying “There are black swans as well.”

George Balanchine, Choreographer

Kyra Nichols, Stager

Jeffery Meyer, Conductor

World Premiere

Michael Vernon

Former Ballet Department chair Michael Vernon celebrates two decades as a Jacobs faculty member by bringing his artistic vision to life once again on the Musical Arts Center stage. His experience with Mikhail Baryshnikov, Rudolph Nureyev, and other ballet luminaries informs this world premiere featuring a troupe of dancers set to orchestral strains.

Michael Vernon, Choreographer

Jeffery Meyer, Conductor

TBA, Violinist

In Creases

Justin Peck

Philip Glass’s “Four Movements for Two Pianos” takes center stage as Peck, resident choreographer for New York City Ballet, explores expansive new places—challenging the body instrument to express movement in its fullest form.

Justin Peck, Choreographer

Michael Breeden, Stager

TBA, Pianist

The Concert (or The Perils of Everybody)

Jerome Robbins

The New York Times calls Robbinsʼ Concert “surely the most comedic ballet in existence.” When a cast of quirky characters at an all-Chopin piano recital allows their imaginative minds to wander, they begin to dance their fantasies, truly redefining what it means to “lose oneself in the music”—in public, at least.

Jerome Robbins, Choreographer

Robert LaFosse, Stager

Jeffery Meyer, Conductor

Jennifer Tipton, Lighting Designer