Spring Concert Series: Emily Ann Thompson
Spring Concert Series: Emily Ann Thompson
Join us for our Spring Concert Series, proudly sponsored by Legacy Appraisal! On the first Thursday of March, April, and May at 6pm, enjoy live musical performances on the Adult Services' floor. These concerts are free, open to the public, and welcoming to all ages.
In May, we welcome Emily Ann Thompson--a professional violinist & fiddler, specializing in Celtic fiddle!
Bedford Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Event Supported By
Bedford Public Library
812-275-4471