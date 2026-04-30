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Spring Concert Series: Emily Ann Thompson

Spring Concert Series: Emily Ann Thompson

Join us for our Spring Concert Series, proudly sponsored by Legacy Appraisal! On the first Thursday of March, April, and May at 6pm, enjoy live musical performances on the Adult Services' floor. These concerts are free, open to the public, and welcoming to all ages.

In May, we welcome Emily Ann Thompson--a professional violinist & fiddler, specializing in Celtic fiddle!

Bedford Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026

Event Supported By

Bedford Public Library
812-275-4471
www.bedlib.org
Bedford Public Library
1323 K Street
Bedford, Indiana 47421
812-275-4471
www.bedlib.org