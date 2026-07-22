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STEM Saturday at WonderLab

STEM Saturday at WonderLab

Each week, STEM Saturday invites kids and caregivers to explore science, technology, engineering, and math through hands-on fun that sparks curiosity and creativity—turning learning into a true adventure.
First Saturday of the month, S for Science.
Second Saturday of the month, T for Technology
Third Saturday of the month, E for Engineering
Fourth Saturday of the month, M for Math
Any fifth Saturday of a month is, M for Maker

Wonderlab
0-14.50
Every week through Dec 26, 2026.
Saturday: 03:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

WonderLab Science Museum
(812)337-1337
writeus@wonderlab.org
wonderlab.org
Wonderlab
308 W 4th St
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
https://wonderlab.org/