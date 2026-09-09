Story: Sajik Kim

Co-curated by Osamu James Nakagawa (Ruth N. Halls Distinguished Professor of Photography) and Linda Tien (Director of the Grunwald Gallery), photography exhibition STORY is a creation myth drawn from the lived experience of Zainichi artist Sajik Kim, born and raised in Japan as a third-generation Korean national. Infused with theatrical elements and embodied performance, STORY explores how one might establish a sense of self and live with rootedness amid the constant flux of identity.

Directed by Kim herself, STORY poses the question: What is homeland? Every nation and people possess a creation myth that narrates the beginning of their community and sustains their collective identity. Yet, for Zainichi artist Kim, born and raised in Japan as a third-generation Korean national, there was a persistent sense of not being able to fully embody a fixed ethnic identity. From this position, Kim attempts to weave a personal “creation myth” drawn from her lived experience.

In developing this series, Kim conducted research within Japan, incorporating elements from everyday life—such as food, clothing, housing, education, and festivals as well as encounters with people and historical events. STORY thus explores how one might establish a sense of self and live with rootedness amid the constant flux of identity. Furthermore, it seeks to resonate with and offer insight to those who, in an increasingly complex world, must navigate similarly unstable identities.

Employing the methodology of staged photography, the STORY series is orchestrated through comprehensive direction—including lighting, makeup, costume, and posing. While photographic in form, the works are simultaneously infused with theatrical elements and embodied performance.

Artist Talk: Friday, September 11, 12-1 pm, Shreve Auditorium-Global and International Studies Building (355 N. Eagleson Avenue)

Opening reception: Friday, September 11, 6-8 pm, Grunwald Gallery

Artist Performance: Friday, September 11, 7 pm, Grunwald Gallery