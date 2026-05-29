© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summer StoryWalk: Penelope Rex and the Problem with Pets

Summer StoryWalk: Penelope Rex and the Problem with Pets

Join us for a summer StoryWalk through downtown Bedford! From June 1st to August 1st, the book Penelope Rex and the Problem with Pets by Ryan T. Higgins will be displayed at 12 locations. Start at the Library to grab your map, then make your way along the route to read the entire story. When you're finished, head back to the Library to get a prize!

Bedford Public Library
09:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Bedford Public Library
812-275-4471
www.bedlib.org
Bedford Public Library
1323 K Street
Bedford, Indiana 47421
812-275-4471
www.bedlib.org