Summer StoryWalk: Penelope Rex and the Problem with Pets
Summer StoryWalk: Penelope Rex and the Problem with Pets
Join us for a summer StoryWalk through downtown Bedford! From June 1st to August 1st, the book Penelope Rex and the Problem with Pets by Ryan T. Higgins will be displayed at 12 locations. Start at the Library to grab your map, then make your way along the route to read the entire story. When you're finished, head back to the Library to get a prize!
Bedford Public Library
09:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Bedford Public Library
812-275-4471