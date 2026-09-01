Symphonic Band and Concert Band – Jason H. Nam and Eric M. Smedley, conductors

Featuring graduate student conductors Christi Blahnik and Rebecca Mulligan

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Repertoire

Concert Band

R. Nelson: ‘Homage to Pérotin’ from “Medieval Suite” (1981/83)

Nicole Piunno: Wilderness of Mirrors (2026)*

Grainger/Rogers: Irish Tune from County Derry (1911/18)

Grainger/Rogers: Shepherd’s Hey (1909/18)

Roger Cichy: Colours (1997)

Symphonic Band

Yeoul Choi: WAVE (2026)*

James M. David: Unseen Wings (2025)

Tyler Austin/Danielle Fisher: Does it stretch out its roots … (2022)

B. Rogers: Three Japanese Dances (1933/55)

*Jacobs student composer

About the Conductors

Jason H. Nam is an associate professor of music in bands at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, where he conducts bands and teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in instrumental conducting, administration of school bands, and wind literature. Nam earned a Doctor of Music in Wind Conducting degree from the Jacobs School, where he studied with Stephen W. Pratt. He earned an M.M. in Conducting and a B.M. in Music Education from the University of Redlands, where he studied with Eddie R. Smith. Nam served as a lecturer in the Department of Music at California State University, San Bernardino, and as director of bands at La Colina Junior High School and San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara, California. More recently, he has served as a faculty member, ensemble conductor, and director of the IU Summer Music Clinic. Nam keeps a busy schedule as conductor, adjudicator, and clinician across North America. He was named a national finalist for The American Prize in Conducting (Band/Wind Ensemble division) in 2017 and 2023. His IU Concert Band was invited to perform at the 2020 College Band Directors National Association North Central Conference in Chicago, Illinois. Nam served as resident music director of the Bloomington-based Southern Indiana Wind Ensemble from 2016 to 2021, performing widely throughout Indiana and as an invited ensemble at the Ohio Music Educators Professional Development Conference in 2020. He has been published in the Journal of the National Band Association and the American Bandmasters Association’s Journal of Band Research. His research interests include the music of William Bolcom, the wind chamber music of Igor Stravinsky, the historical development of the wind band repertoire in the twentieth century, and effective rehearsal methodologies for conductors. Nam currently serves on the national selection committee for the National Band Association/William D. Revelli Memorial Band Composition Contest and holds professional memberships in the College Band Directors National Association, National Band Association, Conductors Guild, Indiana Music Education Association, and Pi Kappa Lambda music honor society.

Eric M. Smedley is an associate professor of music in bands at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, where he directs the Symphonic Band, teaches undergraduate and graduate instrumental conducting courses, and serves as the director of the Big Red Basketball Band. Smedley earned a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of Washington and Master of Music and Bachelor of Music Education degrees from the Jacobs School of Music. He previously served on the music faculties of Boise State University and Western Kentucky University and as a public-school music educator in Cocoa Beach, Florida; Santa Monica, California; and Kenosha, Wisconsin. He has conducted throughout North America and in Vietnam, Poland, Russia, and Japan. Smedley maintains an active schedule as a clinician, guest conductor, adjudicator, and trumpet performer. His Symphonic Band was selected to perform at the 2018 College Band Directors National Association North Central Conference. He was a finalist at the 2023 Warsaw Wind Band Conducting Competition in Warsaw, Poland. In 2025, Navona Records released the album Origins and Expansions, featuring a composition by Kevin Bobo, world-renowned steel pan soloist Liam Teague, and the IU Wind Ensemble. Smedley’s research interests are varied and include projects in the areas of contemporary wind band literature, wind band orchestration, and conducting pedagogy. Smedley is a member of the Gamma chapter of the international band fraternity Phi Beta Mu and is an honorary member of Kappa Kappa Psi, Tau Beta Sigma, and Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia. He is a member of the College Band Directors National Association and the National Association for Music Education. He lives in Bloomington, Indiana, with his wife, Jessica, their daughter, Ella, and their Bedlington Terriers, Piper and Finn.