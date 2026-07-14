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Taste of Tibet (6pm) and Open House (2-5pm)

Taste of Tibet (6pm) and Open House (2-5pm)

Gaden KhachoeShing Buddhist monastery presents Taste of Tibet (6pm) and Open House (2-5pm)

Event: Taste of Tibet and Open House  (RSVP requested)
Date: Saturday, September 19th
Time: 6pm
Suggested donation: $15

RSVP Website: www.ganden.org

Location: 2150 E Dolan Road. Bloomington. IN 47408.  
Email: gks@ganden.org.   Phone: 812-334-3456 

A guided tour will be available during the Open house 2-6pm on same day. Everyone is welcome. 

An authentic traditional Tibetan Veg - non-Vegetarian delicacies (Buffet style) like momos, Pingsha, Alu khatsa, famous hot sauce, etc. and Tibetan butter tea prepared by the monks. All the meals are prepared in monastic style. Guest will enjoy the meals in true monastic atmosphere. 

Please feel free to bring your friends and family to share this wonderful rare event. All are welcome

Gaden KhachoeShing Monastery
Suggested donation:$15
02:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Gaden KhachoeShing Monastery
8123343456
gks@ganden.org
www.ganden.org

Artist Group Info

Monks
gks@ganden.org
www.ganden.org
Gaden KhachoeShing Monastery
2150 East Dolan Road
Bloomington, Indiana 47408
8123343456
gks@ganden.org
www.ganden.org