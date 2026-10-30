The Children's Nutcracker

Join MotionArts Dance Academy’s dancers for Bloomington’s own Children’s Nutcracker—a delightful holiday tradition danced by children, for children and families!

In this enchanting, slightly abridged version of the beloved Nutcracker Ballet, Clara’s Christmas takes a magical turn when she receives an extraordinary gift from her wonderfully quirky uncle: a Nutcracker doll! As the clock strikes midnight, Clara is swept into a world of holiday wonder, where she and her brave Nutcracker battle the mischievous Mouse King, journey through a glistening winter wonderland of dancing snowflakes, and discover the spectacular Land of the Sweets. There, the Sugar Plum Fairy reigns over a dazzling celebration of sweets and delights, brought to life by her international courtiers.

But is it truly the magic of the Nutcracker that carries Clara on this extraordinary adventure… or is it all just a dream?

Use code CHILD to recieve a $4 discount on tickets for children 6 and under. Code can be applied to 1 ticket per transaction. Children 2 and younder who do not need their own seat do not need a ticket.