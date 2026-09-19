The Exorcist (1973)
The Exorcist (1973)
One of the most iconic horror movies ever made, this tale of an exorcism is based loosely on actual events.
A HALLOWEEN MUST SEE!
When young Regan (Linda Blair) starts acting odd — levitating, speaking in tongues — her worried mother (Ellen Burstyn) seeks medical help, only to hit a dead end.
A local priest (Jason Miller), however, thinks the girl may be seized by the devil.
The priest makes a request to perform an exorcism, and the church sends in an expert (Max von Sydow) to help with the difficult job.
LENGTH: 2hr 2mins
FORMAT: DCP
RATED: R
Buskirk-Chumley Theater
$13
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Buskirk-Chumley Theater
812-323-3020
boxoffice@buskirkchumley.org