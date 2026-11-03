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The Giving Tree

The Giving Tree

The Giving Tree is coming back to Bedford Public Library on November 9th - December 11th! This year we are accepting donations of new hats, gloves/mittens, scarves, and socks. All the donations will be given out in our community through places like SPIN, Becky's Place, Hoosier Uplands, CORE Nursing Home, and Agape House. Donations of all sizes are always welcome and needed. You can drop off your donations by the Circulation Desk!

Bedford Public Library
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Dec 11, 2026.

Event Supported By

Bedford Public Library
812-275-4471
www.bedlib.org
Bedford Public Library
1323 K Street
Bedford, Indiana 47421
812-275-4471
www.bedlib.org