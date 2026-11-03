The Giving Tree is coming back to Bedford Public Library on November 9th - December 11th! This year we are accepting donations of new hats, gloves/mittens, scarves, and socks. All the donations will be given out in our community through places like SPIN, Becky's Place, Hoosier Uplands, CORE Nursing Home, and Agape House. Donations of all sizes are always welcome and needed. You can drop off your donations by the Circulation Desk!