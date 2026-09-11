“The Nutcracker” by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

NATIONAL OVATION

Viewers across the country applauded this contemporary take on the classic ballet featuring the iconic score by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky when the Emmy-nominated production aired nationally on American Public Television last season.

This bold vision from Jacobs faculty choreographer Sasha Janes shattered stereotypes coast to coast while telling the story of inquisitive young Marie and the gift she receives from her mysterious Aunt Drosselmeier, who encourages her to unlock the power of her imagination.

Join Marie on her incredible adventure as she learns that magic is everywhere—even in a seemingly ordinary wooden nutcracker.

Artistic Staff

Choreographer

Sasha Janes

Conductor

Arthur Fagen

Set Designer

Thaddeus Strassberger

Costume Designer

Linda Pisano

Video Designer

Greg Emetaz

Lighting Designer

Driscoll Otto

Wig & Makeup Designer

Karine Ivey