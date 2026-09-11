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“The Nutcracker” by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

“The Nutcracker” by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

NATIONAL OVATION

Viewers across the country applauded this contemporary take on the classic ballet featuring the iconic score by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky when the Emmy-nominated production aired nationally on American Public Television last season.

This bold vision from Jacobs faculty choreographer Sasha Janes shattered stereotypes coast to coast while telling the story of inquisitive young Marie and the gift she receives from her mysterious Aunt Drosselmeier, who encourages her to unlock the power of her imagination.

Join Marie on her incredible adventure as she learns that magic is everywhere—even in a seemingly ordinary wooden nutcracker.

Artistic Staff
Choreographer
Sasha Janes

Conductor
Arthur Fagen

Set Designer
Thaddeus Strassberger

Costume Designer
Linda Pisano

Video Designer
Greg Emetaz

Lighting Designer
Driscoll Otto

Wig & Makeup Designer
Karine Ivey

Musical Arts Center
$29-$65
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Get Tickets
Musical Arts Center
201 S. Eagleson Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47405
https://operaballet.indiana.edu/events/marriage-of-figaro.html?_gl=1*g438ek*_gcl_au*MjY5NjYzMzMxLjE3NTYxMjg1MjE.*_ga*MTAwNjY4MTU5NS4xNzQ0ODM0NDY4*_ga_61CH0D2DQW*czE3NTgwNTUxNjAkbzE1MSRnMCR0MTc1ODA1NTIyOSRqNjAkbDAkaDA.