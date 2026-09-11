“The Nutcracker” by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky
“The Nutcracker” by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky
NATIONAL OVATION
Viewers across the country applauded this contemporary take on the classic ballet featuring the iconic score by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky when the Emmy-nominated production aired nationally on American Public Television last season.
This bold vision from Jacobs faculty choreographer Sasha Janes shattered stereotypes coast to coast while telling the story of inquisitive young Marie and the gift she receives from her mysterious Aunt Drosselmeier, who encourages her to unlock the power of her imagination.
Join Marie on her incredible adventure as she learns that magic is everywhere—even in a seemingly ordinary wooden nutcracker.
Artistic Staff
Choreographer
Sasha Janes
Conductor
Arthur Fagen
Set Designer
Thaddeus Strassberger
Costume Designer
Linda Pisano
Video Designer
Greg Emetaz
Lighting Designer
Driscoll Otto
Wig & Makeup Designer
Karine Ivey