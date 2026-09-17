THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW (1975): INTERACTIVE SCREENING

Let’s do the Time Warp again! Constellation Stage & Screen continues The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) tradition this October with interactive screenings on Saturday, October 24 at 7:00pm & 10:30pm at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater. Grab your props, shout your favorite callbacks, and dance in the aisles to celebrate this cult classic in all its outrageous glory. Whether you’re a seasoned fan or a Rocky Horror newbie, this is your chance to throw toast, toss toilet paper, and fully immerse yourself in the madness. Don’t dream it, be there!

Pre-Show Costume Contest & Devirginization: Join us 30 minutes prior to each screening (6:30 & 10:00pm) for our highly anticipated pre-show event, featuring a costume contest, fabulous prizes, devirginization ceremony, and more! Prop bags are available as a $5 add-on purchase in advance or in the lobby before the show (while supplies last).

Learn more and find tickets at https://seeconstellation.org/films/rocky/

