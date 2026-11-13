“The Snowy Day” – Music by Joel Thompson; Libretto by Andrea Davis Pinkney
“The Snowy Day” – Music by Joel Thompson; Libretto by Andrea Davis Pinkney
The Snowy Day
Music by Joel Thompson
Libretto by Andrea Davis Pinkney
SNOW BALL
A young boy wakes to find his world magically transformed overnight—blanketed in fresh, glittering snow. Ezra Jack Keats’ 1962 book is a joyful, wonder-filled adventure through the city streets that became an equally delightful opera: the tale of Peter’s first snow day on his own.
In 2016, Andrea Davis Pinkney’s libretto started as an homage to that book—a poem entitled A Poem for Peter. Then composer Joel Thompson, who had already gained attention for his choral work Seven Last Words of the Unarmed, brought accessibility and emotionally rich musical language to this children’s opera.
The Snowy Day had its world premiere in 2021, produced by Houston Grand Opera, following a long trajectory of a book that featured a Black child as its hero at a time when such representation in children’s literature was rare.
An Opera in One Act Based on The Snowy Day, a book by Ezra Jack Keats
Commissioned by the Houston Grand Opera
Premiered by Houston Grand Opera in December 2021
Original Production directed by Omer Ben Seadia
Artistic Staff
Conductor
Joseph Young
Stage Director and Choreographer
Eboni Adams
Set Designer
Amy Rubin
Costume Designer
Jessica Jahn
Wig & Makeup Designer
Andrew Elliot