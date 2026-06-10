The Tibetan Book and Artistic Expressions of Tibetan Culture

Join us for the Annual Meeting of the Friends of the Library where you can meet your fellow Library supporters and hear from the Friends Board of Directors and the Monroe County Public Library Director, Grier Carson.

Then, we'll welcome our guest speaker, who will delve into the vibrant and spiritual artistic expressions of Tibetan culture. Our guide will be Jim Canary, the world-renowned book and paper conservator at the Indiana University Lilly Library, where he has repaired and restored countless rare historic books and documents over his 41-year career there. His talk will take us on a trip to visit the Himalayan areas and to explore the Tibetan book.

Free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends Hospitality Committee.