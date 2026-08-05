The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back.

The Wiz returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway.

The Baltimore Sun raves “Powerhouse performances. Stunning choreography. Visionary sets,” and the Chicago Sun-Times proclaims The Wiz is “an eye-popping and high-intensity revival!”

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

Everybody rejoice—this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road!