Thursday Music Night! Monika Herzig & Peter Kienle
Thursday Music Night! Monika Herzig & Peter Kienle
We are excited to welcome Monika & Peter back to our Janiece Jaffe Legacy Stage!
You'll enjoy a jazzy evening surrounded by artwork from our 25 Regional Artists!
Monika is in town while she visits from Vienna, Austria. So don't miss this opportunity to welcome her home and to enjoy a glass of wine or beer from our Cafe!
Juniper Art Gallery
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Juniper Art Gallery
615 W Kirkwood AveBloomington, Indiana 47401
18128221663
meagan@juniperartgallery.com