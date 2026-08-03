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Time Capsule Celebration

Time Capsule Celebration

Join us as we celebrate Constitution Day and America 250 by preserving a piece of our community's history for future generations!

On Thursday, September 17 at 2pm, we'll gather behind the Library sign to bury a community time capsule that will remain sealed until our country's tricentennial. Starting Tuesday, September 8, the Library will begin accepting community contributions for the time capsule. Each family will receive one 6" × 9" manila envelope for their submission. Please limit contributions to one envelope per family.

Items may not include:
-Perishable items
-Liquids of any kind
-Batteries
-Fireworks

Help us commemorate America's 250th anniversary while preserving memories of our community for the future. We hope you'll join us for this special celebration!

Bedford Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Bedford Public Library
812-275-4471
www.bedlib.org
Bedford Public Library
1323 K Street
Bedford, Indiana 47421
812-275-4471
www.bedlib.org