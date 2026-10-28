© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tokyo Godfathers (2003)

Tokyo Godfathers (2003)

For those who love the BCT’s Studio Ghibli series!

Tokyo Godfathers is a 2003 Japanese animated Christmas tragicomedy adventure film written and directed by Satoshi Kon.

One Christmas Eve, three homeless people—middle-aged alcoholic Gin, transgender woman Hana, and teenage runaway Miyuki—discover an abandoned newborn while searching through the garbage, along with a note asking whoever finds the baby to take good care of her and a key leading to a locker containing a bag holding clues to the parents’ identity. The trio sets out to find the baby’s parents, and Hana names her Kiyoko, after the Japanese title of “Silent Night,” meaning “pure child”.

Rated: PG-13
Length: 1hr 32mins
Format: DCP

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
$10
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
812-323-3020
boxoffice@buskirkchumley.org
buskirkchumley.org
Buskirk-Chumley Theater
114 E Kirkwood Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47408
https://buskirkchumley.org/