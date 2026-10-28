Tokyo Godfathers (2003)

For those who love the BCT’s Studio Ghibli series!

Tokyo Godfathers is a 2003 Japanese animated Christmas tragicomedy adventure film written and directed by Satoshi Kon.

One Christmas Eve, three homeless people—middle-aged alcoholic Gin, transgender woman Hana, and teenage runaway Miyuki—discover an abandoned newborn while searching through the garbage, along with a note asking whoever finds the baby to take good care of her and a key leading to a locker containing a bag holding clues to the parents’ identity. The trio sets out to find the baby’s parents, and Hana names her Kiyoko, after the Japanese title of “Silent Night,” meaning “pure child”.

Rated: PG-13

Length: 1hr 32mins

Format: DCP