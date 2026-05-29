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Touch-a-Truck at Murray Park

Touch-a-Truck at Murray Park

Join us on Wednesday, June 10 from 2-4pm at Murray Park for our annual Touch-A-Truck event! Collaborating with the Parks Department, the Library is thrilled to showcase an exciting array of trucks and vehicles for enthusiasts of all ages to explore and enjoy. From fire engines to construction machinery, there’s something for everyone to discover!

Murray Park
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Bedford Public Library
812-275-4471
www.bedlib.org
Murray Park
420 W Street
Bedford, Indiana 47421