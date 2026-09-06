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Trades District Block Party

Trades District Block Party

Join us for the 2026 Trades District Block Party, a free celebration of innovation, creativity, and community in Bloomington's Trades District. Enjoy the unveiling of a new public mural by Journey Matthews, live performances by The Sera-Tones and Amy O, interactive tech exhibits, local art, food trucks, and family-friendly activities. Get a sneak peek at proposed public art, gateway, and wayfinding designs—and discover what's happening now and what's next for the Trades District.

Trades District
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Indiana University / The Mill / City of Bloomington
https://engagement.iu.edu/tradesdistrict/blockparty/index.html
Trades District
N Madison Street &amp; Maker Way
Bloomington, Indiana
https://engagement.iu.edu/tradesdistrict/blockparty/index.html