Join us for the 2026 Trades District Block Party, a free celebration of innovation, creativity, and community in Bloomington's Trades District. Enjoy the unveiling of a new public mural by Journey Matthews, live performances by The Sera-Tones and Amy O, interactive tech exhibits, local art, food trucks, and family-friendly activities. Get a sneak peek at proposed public art, gateway, and wayfinding designs—and discover what's happening now and what's next for the Trades District.