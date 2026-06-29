Traveling Office Hours with Mayor Thomson

Join Mayor Kerry Thomson for her Traveling Office Hours on Tuesday, July 7 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at YMCA of Monroe County - Southeast, 2125 S. Highland Ave., Bloomington IN, 47401.

This is your chance to engage with the Mayor in an informal setting, ask questions, receive updates on local initiatives, and share any feedback you may have.

Appointments will be scheduled in 15-minute intervals to ensure everyone has an opportunity to connect. Pre-registration is required at bton.in/OfcHrs26.

Why attend?

To best serve our community, we need to stay connected to it. This means prioritizing listening to the people of Bloomington and understanding their needs. These Traveling Office Hours provide a relaxed and personal environment for residents to interact with Mayor Thomson.

Please note: If you've already connected with Mayor Thomson during Traveling Office Hours, please refrain from registering at this time to provide others with the opportunity.