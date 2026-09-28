U.S. Poet Laureate Arthur Sze
U.S. Poet Laureate Arthur Sze
Poet Laureate of the United States
Tuesday, Oct. 6 • 7:30 p.m.
Green Center, Kresge Auditorium
The DePauw University Creative School welcomes acclaimed Poet Laureate of the United States, Arthur Sze who will read from his work and speak on translation. Author of ten previous poetry collections, including "Sight Lines," which won the 2019 National Book Award, Sze has received numerous honors and is recognized as a leading voice in contemporary American poetry. Professor Sze is the 25th U.S. Poet Laureate and the second to visit DePauw.
This collaboration is made possible in part through the Kelly Writers Series and Brick Street Poetry Foundation. Book signing to follow.
DePauw University Green Center
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
DePauw University Kelly Writers Series
765-658-4675
sautman@depauw.edu
Artist Group Info
Arthur Sze
DePauw University Green Center
600 South Locust StGREENCASTLE, Indiana 46135
suzannehassler@depauw.edu