U.S. Poet Laureate Arthur Sze

Poet Laureate of the United States

Tuesday, Oct. 6 • 7:30 p.m.

Green Center, Kresge Auditorium

The DePauw University Creative School welcomes acclaimed Poet Laureate of the United States, Arthur Sze who will read from his work and speak on translation. Author of ten previous poetry collections, including "Sight Lines," which won the 2019 National Book Award, Sze has received numerous honors and is recognized as a leading voice in contemporary American poetry. Professor Sze is the 25th U.S. Poet Laureate and the second to visit DePauw.

This collaboration is made possible in part through the Kelly Writers Series and Brick Street Poetry Foundation. Book signing to follow.

