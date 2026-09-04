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Voices from the Khazones Underground: feat. The Sway Machinery and The Immortal Khazntes

Voices from the Khazones Underground: feat. The Sway Machinery and The Immortal Khazntes

Voices from the Khazones Underground, part of a day-long symposium event at IU, Memory Transformed, will feature full performances of recently released albums on the record label Khazones Underground that document an exciting new music scene focused on cantorial revival: contemporary artists using century old styles of Eastern European Jewish sacred vocal music as the basis for new forms of expression. The concert features world renowned artists, including Judith Berkson, frequent collaborator with Kronos Quartet, the band The Sway Machinery, a world traveling sui generis Brooklyn rock band, Riki Rose, internet sensation and star of Yiddish music, and Fran & Flora, up and coming stars of the British avant-folk scene.

Whittenberger Auditorium, Indiana Memorial Union
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

IU Jewish Studies Program, Comparative Literature, Germanic Studies, Byrhes Institute, The Bishop Bar

Artist Group Info

Khazones Underground
khazonesunderground@gmail.com
https://khazonesunderground.com/
Whittenberger Auditorium, Indiana Memorial Union
900 E 7th Street
Bloomington, Indiana 47405