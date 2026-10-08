We the People

On Sunday, November 1, the Bloomington Symphony Orchestra, in collaboration with the IU Archives of African American Music and Culture, will perform a concert in recognition of our country’s 250th year. From the familiar square dance feel of Aaron Copland’s Hoedown to the soulful, bluesy tonalities of William Grant Still’s Afro-American Symphony, this concert explores what it means to be an American.

Program:

“Hoedown” from Rodeo – Aaron Copland

“In Memoriam Sojourner Truth” – Gary Powell Nash

All Things Majestic – Jennifer Higdon

Symphony No. 1 – Afro-American Symphony – William Grant Still

4:15 pm pre-concert talk with composer Gary Nash

5:00 pm performance