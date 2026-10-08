We the People
We the People
On Sunday, November 1, the Bloomington Symphony Orchestra, in collaboration with the IU Archives of African American Music and Culture, will perform a concert in recognition of our country’s 250th year. From the familiar square dance feel of Aaron Copland’s Hoedown to the soulful, bluesy tonalities of William Grant Still’s Afro-American Symphony, this concert explores what it means to be an American.
Program:
“Hoedown” from Rodeo – Aaron Copland
“In Memoriam Sojourner Truth” – Gary Powell Nash
All Things Majestic – Jennifer Higdon
Symphony No. 1 – Afro-American Symphony – William Grant Still
4:15 pm pre-concert talk with composer Gary Nash
5:00 pm performance
Buskirk-Chumley Theater
Adults – $27, Student – $14, Children under 18 – Free
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Bloomington Symphony Orchestra
812-369-4212
bso@bloomingtonsymphony.com
Artist Group Info
Bloomington Symphony Orchestra
bso@bloomingtonsymphony.com