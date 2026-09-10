We the People

Join the Bloomington Symphony Orchestra as they perform a concert in recognition of our country’s 250th year. From the familiar square dance feel of Copland’s Hoedown, to the soulful, bluesy tonalities of Still’s Afro-American Symphony, this concert explores what it means to be an American.

4:15 pm pre-concert talk

5:00 pm performance

Program:

Aaron Copland – “Hoe-Down” from Rodeo

Gary Powell Nash – “In Memoriam Sojourner Truth”

Jennifer Higdon – All Things Majestic

William Grant Still – Symphony No. 1, “Afro-American”

“I travel the world, and I’m happy to say that America is still the great melting pot – maybe a chunky stew rather than a melting pot at this point, but you know what I mean.” – Philip Glass, 1999 NPR interview

BSO Season Passes can be purchased until October 16th. Passes include discounted tickets to all 4 season concerts, reserved seating, and other benefits. To learn more and purchase your Season Pass, visit https://www.bloomingtonsymphony.com/seasonpass57/