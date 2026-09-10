© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

We the People

We the People

Join the Bloomington Symphony Orchestra as they perform a concert in recognition of our country’s 250th year. From the familiar square dance feel of Copland’s Hoedown, to the soulful, bluesy tonalities of Still’s Afro-American Symphony, this concert explores what it means to be an American.

4:15 pm pre-concert talk
5:00 pm performance

Program:
Aaron Copland – “Hoe-Down” from Rodeo
Gary Powell Nash – “In Memoriam Sojourner Truth”
Jennifer Higdon – All Things Majestic
William Grant Still – Symphony No. 1, “Afro-American”

“I travel the world, and I’m happy to say that America is still the great melting pot – maybe a chunky stew rather than a melting pot at this point, but you know what I mean.” – Philip Glass, 1999 NPR interview

BSO Season Passes can be purchased until October 16th. Passes include discounted tickets to all 4 season concerts, reserved seating, and other benefits. To learn more and purchase your Season Pass, visit https://www.bloomingtonsymphony.com/seasonpass57/

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
$14 - $29
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
812-323-3020
boxoffice@buskirkchumley.org
buskirkchumley.org

Artist Group Info

Bloomington Symphony Orchestra
https://www.bloomingtonsymphony.com/
Buskirk-Chumley Theater
114 E Kirkwood Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47408
https://buskirkchumley.org/