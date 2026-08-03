Welcome Week Community Guided Bike Tour

The Welcome Week Community Bike Tour is a chance for new residents, students, community members, and anyone interested in biking to enjoy a slow-paced community ride, meet others, and learn comfortable bike routes around Bloomington. Along the way, you'll pass by grocery stores, parks, trails, local businesses, and other everyday destinations that can help you get to know the city.

This is a beginning friendly, slow paced, 90 minute ride. Take a break at City Hall to practice locking your bike, practice loading your bike on a Bloomington Transit bus, and make a smoothie in a bike-powered blender. This event is free, and open to everyone. Just bring yourself, your friends, and your bike!

Pre-registration is not required, but you are welcome to sign-up to request to borrow a bike or for reminders and updates.