Wheeler Mission-Bloomington Grand Opening

Wheeler Mission – Bloomington Celebrates Grand Opening Following Transforming Lives, Building Hope Campaign

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Wheeler Mission – Bloomington will celebrate the completion of its newly renovated facilities with a community Open House and Grand Opening on Friday, September 25.

The public is invited to tour the completed facility during an Open House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 1 p.m. in partnership with the Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce.

The Grand Opening marks the completion of construction made possible through Wheeler Mission’s Transforming Lives, Building Hope comprehensive campaign, representing over a $4 million community investment in the future of services for men experiencing homelessness in Monroe County area.

The campaign and renovation were designed not to add shelter capacity, but to transform how Wheeler Mission is able to welcome, serve, and care for guests. Improvements include a new Welcome Center providing a more secure and hospitable point of entry; a modernized kitchen and dining area designed to improve meal service and provide a welcoming environment for guests; individual guest lockers and a secure outdoor courtyard; additional office and classroom space; and a new Care Center with offices and an exam room, allowing community partners and service providers to work directly on site with Wheeler guests.

Together, these improvements strengthen Wheeler Mission’s Christ-centered approach to caring for the whole person and support the larger purpose of the campaign: helping Wheeler Mission be more than a shelter by providing greater access to individualized care, case management, work readiness, life-skills development, community partnerships, and other services that can help men move toward greater stability, employment, housing, recovery, and independence.

As a comprehensive campaign, Transforming Lives, Building Hope also supports staffing, programs, and operations that will allow Wheeler Mission to make fuller use of the renovated facilities and provide more one-on-one care to guests.

Nearly all of the funding for the project was provided by local donors — individuals, businesses, organizations, foundations, and churches — reflecting the strong local support that sustains Wheeler Mission’s work in south-central Indiana.

Community members, donors, volunteers, neighbors, service providers, and anyone interested in learning more about Wheeler Mission are invited to attend the Open House and Grand Opening.

Wheeler Mission – Bloomington Grand Opening

Friday, September 25

Open House: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: 1 p.m.

Location: 215 S. Westplex Ave.

Bloomington, IN 47404

Phone: 812-333-1905

The event is free and open to the public.