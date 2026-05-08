WildCare's "Wine & Wildlife" fundraiser - Summer 2026

WildCare is so excited to once again host our semi-annual Wine and Wildlife event at Butler Winery this summer!

Guests will enjoy wine sampling, live music, a silent auction, food for purchase, children's crafts, and, of course, interaction with our variety of animal ambassadors. As usual, this is a family-friendly event, all ages are welcome!

This event is one of our biggest of the year, and seeing the support from our community is so wonderful and uplifting. Thank you all as always for all your generous support and for helping protective Indiana wildlife.