WildCare's "Wine & Wildlife" fundraiser - Summer 2026
WildCare's "Wine & Wildlife" fundraiser - Summer 2026
WildCare is so excited to once again host our semi-annual Wine and Wildlife event at Butler Winery this summer!
Guests will enjoy wine sampling, live music, a silent auction, food for purchase, children's crafts, and, of course, interaction with our variety of animal ambassadors. As usual, this is a family-friendly event, all ages are welcome!
This event is one of our biggest of the year, and seeing the support from our community is so wonderful and uplifting. Thank you all as always for all your generous support and for helping protective Indiana wildlife.
Butler Winery & Vineyards
Ages 21+ $25 | Ages 13-20 $10 | Ages 12 yrs & under FREE
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
WildCare, Inc.
812-323-1313
info@wildcareinc.org
Butler Winery & Vineyards
6200 E. Robinson RoadBloomington, Indiana 47408
812-332-6660