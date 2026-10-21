Get out of the cold and cozy up for a night of winter wonder! Join the IUMAA for Winter at the Museum, a festive evening filled with a flurry of creativity and imagination.

Decorate a wreath or dreidel while surrounded by delicate harp melodies.

Thinking of loved ones far away? Decorate your own holiday card to send their way!

Want to add some flair to your own home festivities? Make some beaded garlands and decorate your own ornaments.

Don’t forget to enjoy some hot chocolate and holiday pastries!