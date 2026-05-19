Step into a world of discovery with hands-on laboratory sessions, mind-blowing science demonstrations, and all your favorite WonderLab exhibits.

For one weekend only, WonderLab’s most popular labs and live demos take over the entire museum. Our educators have spent years crafting engaging, hands-on science experiences—and during ScienceFest, they’re all in one place.

Explore the power of energy through illuminating demonstrations. Design, build, and test your own creations using the engineering process. Dive into the science of temperature and energy, discover what lightning has to do with your socks, and uncover the mysteries of the skull. Get up close with animals, experiment with chemistry, and follow your curiosity wherever it leads.

There’s something happening around every corner—and something for everyone to discover.

Join us for WonderLab ScienceFest—a weekend packed with exploration, innovation, and excitement—because science isn’t just something you read about, it’s something you experience.

Dates and Times:

Saturday, July 25 - 10am - 5pm

Sunday, July 26 - 1:30 - 5pm