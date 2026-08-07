© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Writers Guild First Sunday Prose Reading Series: Indiana History

Writers Guild First Sunday Prose Reading Series: Indiana History

Join the Writers Guild at Bloomington as we learn about Indiana history with featured readers Sue Hyatt and Ed Fujawa on Sunday, September 6 at the Juniper Art Gallery at 4pm. Both writers have worked on exciting projects in Indianapolis that tell us more about the people and places in our state. Don’t miss it! Open mic to follow.

Juniper Art Gallery
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Writers Guild at Bloomington
8123602711
hyoshidajj06@gmail.com
https://writersguildbloomington.com/
Juniper Art Gallery
615 W Kirkwood Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
18128221663
meagan@juniperartgallery.com
https://juniperartgallery.com/pages/events