Writers Guild First Sunday Prose Reading Series: Indiana History
Writers Guild First Sunday Prose Reading Series: Indiana History
Join the Writers Guild at Bloomington as we learn about Indiana history with featured readers Sue Hyatt and Ed Fujawa on Sunday, September 6 at the Juniper Art Gallery at 4pm. Both writers have worked on exciting projects in Indianapolis that tell us more about the people and places in our state. Don’t miss it! Open mic to follow.
Juniper Art Gallery
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Writers Guild at Bloomington
8123602711
hyoshidajj06@gmail.com
Juniper Art Gallery
615 W Kirkwood AveBloomington, Indiana 47401
18128221663
meagan@juniperartgallery.com