Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith holds town hall in Nashville

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published August 18, 2025 at 1:49 PM EDT
Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith hosting a town hall in Nashville, IN.
George Hale
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith hosting a town hall in Nashville, IN.

Indiana Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith held another contentious town hall event Saturday, this time in Nashville.

Beckwith debated with residents on several controversial issues, including whether due process is selectively applied to illegal immigrants.

“Due process says that you are owed something when you break into our country illegally,” Beckwith said. “You're not owed anything by our constitution…constitutional due process is reserved only for those who are citizens or legal residents here.”

Beckwith likened the number of illegal immigrants in the country to an invading army that should be handled by a military tribunal process. This statement is similar to comments he made at a town hall event in Terre Haute earlier this month.

The lieutenant governor also answered questions on redistricting and property tax reform. Beckwith said if Texas moves forward with redistricting, many states including Indiana will likely follow suit.

“We don’t like that there’s all this gerrymandering going on, but if you guys are changing the rules of the game, we’re going to play by the rules that you’re forcing us to play,” he said.

Beckwith also advocated for the elimination of property taxes altogether in Indiana, saying that taxing property is unconstitutional.

Beckwith has another town hall event scheduled Wednesday evening in Warrick County.
Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth
