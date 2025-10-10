Protesters rally against Vance visit. Senate leadership says redistricting decision to come soon

Vice President JD Vance visited Indiana Friday to meet with Republican state senators and add new pressure for the Trump administration's redistricting push. Protesters rallied at the Statehouse to oppose redrawing Indiana's congressional maps.

Protesters chanted and tried to gather support for the Republicans who have spoken out against redistricting, as Republican senators met with the vice president next door.

Megan Robertson is the executive director of Indiana Conservation Voters, one of the groups that gathered at the Statehouse. She said the pressure from the Trump administration is nothing more than cheating.

"JD Vance and all these Washington, D.C., politicians should go back to D.C." she said. "You know, President Trump said he was going to 'drain the swamp,' but it seems he's just bringing it to the states — to get us to cheat."

Robertson said Vance's visit is a sign that the Trump administration's message is a losing issue for voters — especially during a federal government shutdown.

"Doesn't the vice president of the United States have something else to do besides come to Indiana to try and get our legislators to cheat to win elections?" she said.

Indiana lawmakers redrew the state's congressional maps as part of decennial redistricting in 2021. Gov. Mike Braun and Republican leaders have repeatedly called the maps fair – even as the Trump administration has called for redrawing them.

"If the maps are so great and fair — and we just did it four years ago — why do we need to change what we normally do so that some D.C. politicians can keep their seats?" Robertson said.

Robertson called on Hoosiers across the state to put their own pressure on Indiana legislators. Her organization has put together a petition and a website to contact lawmakers.

"Speak up, let these folks know what you really think," she said. "And you know, tell our legislators to focus on the issues that matter to us — and that you've got their back."

Senate leadership told reporters a decision on redistricting would come soon.

