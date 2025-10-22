After months of mystery, Google confirmed as data center developer in Morgan County

Statements from Google Data Center Public Affairs Manager Broderick Green and the Morgan County Economic Development Corporation confirm that Google is the developer for a data center in Morgan County.

Morgan County Commissioners approved nearly 400 acres for a data center’s development in February but couldn’t say who the developer was because they signed nondisclosure agreements. Despite resident protests, it approved 158 more acres for the development this month.

Green’s written statement said Google “can confirm it is exploring potential development in Morgan County, Indiana” and Google appreciates both Morgan County and state leadership’s collaboration as it evaluates the opportunity.

A written statement from the Morgan County Economic Development Corporation’s Mike Dellinger said that the group is “enthusiastic” about the county’s partnership with Google because of potential benefits to the area’s economy.