© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

We are experiencing a technical issue with our WTIU digital streams which may impact YouTube TV, HULU Live TV, Amazon, Local Now, PBS.org, the PBS App, and streaming on WTIU.org. Our programming lineup may differ from our usual schedule as we work to resolve this issue. Broadcasts are not impacted on cable, over-the-air receivers, DISH, or DirecTV Stream at this time.

Due to a technical issue, we are currently able to deliver only live network feeds on WFIU2. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore the full program schedule you’re accustomed to hearing.

After months of mystery, Google confirmed as data center developer in Morgan County

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published October 22, 2025 at 7:21 PM EDT
Protesters gather with signs
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Protesters gather outside the Morgan County Justice Complex. The protest was the first of a series planned in opposition to the data center.

Statements from Google Data Center Public Affairs Manager Broderick Green and the Morgan County Economic Development Corporation confirm that Google is the developer for a data center in Morgan County.

Morgan County Commissioners approved nearly 400 acres for a data center’s development in February but couldn’t say who the developer was because they signed nondisclosure agreements. Despite resident protests, it approved 158 more acres for the development this month.

Read more: Meta bringing $800 million data center to Southern Indiana

Green’s written statement said Google “can confirm it is exploring potential development in Morgan County, Indiana” and Google appreciates both Morgan County and state leadership’s collaboration as it evaluates the opportunity.

Read more: Despite resident protests, Morgan County Plan commission gives favorable recommendation for data center re-zone

A written statement from the Morgan County Economic Development Corporation’s Mike Dellinger said that the group is “enthusiastic” about the county’s partnership with Google because of potential benefits to the area’s economy.
Tags
News Local NewsFeatured
WFIU/WTIU News
See stories by WFIU/WTIU News

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.