Alumni from IU student publications urge action from Media School dean

Alumni from IU student publications met with Media School dean David Tolchinsky on Monday, asking for a "clear statement from the university" on how abruptly ending the Indiana Daily Student print edition without student input did not violate editorial independence.

The Student Publications Alumni Association Board described the meeting in a letter posted on social media.

"While the meeting was productive in opening dialogue, those who attended remain circumspect about next steps regarding the university’s stated commitment to protecting student press freedom from the administration’s influence," the letter said.

The Media School last week fired its director of student media and shut down the print edition of the IDS. The director, Jim Rodenbush, said he was fired because he wouldn't prevent the IDS from publishing news in its few remaining print editions instead of following special themes. The theme in the latest print edition was homecoming.

The situation became national news in the New York Times and on CNN, with IU being accused of censorship. The moves were denounced by, among others, Media School faculty, billionaire IU alumnus Mark Cuban, and the national Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

"We called for a clear statement from the university on why this was done without student input and an explanation of how that move does not constitute interference or violate the long-standing agreement protecting IDS editorial independence," the alumni letter said. "We have asked Dean Tolchinsky to obtain this clarity."

IU did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the letter, Tolchinsy told the alumni that the decision to end the print edition came directly from chancellor David Reingold

The letter said that "underscores the need for better checks to prevent administrative overreach into student media affairs."

Reingold said in a statewide faculty council meeting this week that the IDS "has full control of its editorial content."

He added, "We do, however, have an obligation to ensure the financial sustainability of student media while honoring their editorial independence."

Reingold referenced "long, longstanding university subsidies for the IDS." He also said the Media School must prepare students for modern digital journalism.

The alumni letter listed three requests: a written commitment from IU not to interfere in student media; direct involvement of the Media School dean to ensure independence; and appointment of a new director of student media soon.

Tolchinsky announced this week the formation of a task force to examine the issue of editorial independence and financial stability of student media.

"We hope that alumni will have a significant voice, and we encouraged Dean Tolchinsky to include those with newsroom experience, not only experience in business," the letter said.