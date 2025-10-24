© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

We are experiencing a technical issue with our WTIU digital streams which may impact YouTube TV, HULU Live TV, Amazon, Local Now, PBS.org, the PBS App, and streaming on WTIU.org. Our programming lineup may differ from our usual schedule as we work to resolve this issue. Broadcasts are not impacted on cable, over-the-air receivers, DISH, or DirecTV Stream at this time.

Nonprofit builds 2 new wetlands in Monroe Co.

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published October 24, 2025 at 5:35 PM EDT
Wetlands
File photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Wetlands are areas with a heavy concentration of water, like marshes or bogs.

The Sycamore Land Trust announced the development of two new wetlands in Monroe Co.

The properties are located on land connected to the more than 800-acre Beanblossom Bottoms Nature Preserve. One of them is on 61 acres donated by Bill and Kathleen Oliver last summer. And the other wetland sits on the 644-acre Sam Shine Foundation Preserve.

This adds to 60 acres of wetland constructed by the nature conservancy nonprofit along Beanblossom Creek at the Sam Shine Foundation Preserve in 2023.

Wetlands are areas with a heavy concentration of water, like marshes or bogs. They are habitat for fish and water fowl, according to the National Parks Service. These areas also help “blunt the force” during major storms by absorbing water runoff. The vegetation in these areas prevents soil erosion.

Before settlement, according to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, about a quarter of the state was wetlands. But by the 1980s, it had lost about 85 percent of its wetland habitat.

A quantitative study of its wetlands has not been done since.

Sycamore oversees the preservation of more than 11,000 acres of forests, wetlands, and wildflower meadows on 146 protected properties in southern Indiana.
Tags
News Local News
WFIU/WTIU News
See stories by WFIU/WTIU News

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.