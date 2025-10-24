Second-ranked IU takes on surging UCLA with Big Noon Kickoff show on campus

IU's second-ranked football team is host to UCLA at noon Saturday, with the Bruins on a three-game winning streak after starting the season 0-4 and firing their head coach.

The only Big Ten Conference teams that did the same thing are IU in 1963 and Penn State in 2001.

"They're a rejuvenated football team," IU coach Curt Cignetti said of UCLA.

Still, the undefeated Hoosiers are 25.5-point favorites. Cignetti has talked up the Bruins this week as a 3-0 team that transformed itself under interim head coach Tim Skipper and offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel.

Neuheisel took over calling plays after UCLA fired offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri, who left IU after serving in the same position last season.

Neuheisel's first game in charge of the offense was an upset victory over Penn State, which started the Bruins' winning streak.

"I mean, truthfully everything we're watching right now (is) their offense the last three games," Cignetti said. "I haven't watched any of their offense prior to that, except for maybe what I saw on TV. ... We're focusing in on the last three games with the people that are pushing the buttons and calling the shots right now."

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava has come alive after speculation early in the season that the Bruins might not win a game all season. In the past three games, Iamaleava has passed for six touchdowns and run for three.

"Nico can really spin the ball," Cignetti said. "He can make all the throws. He's got a really quick release. He's got a live body, a really quick body. That's why you've seen some of the long gains out of the pocket with him."

Alexandra Halm Fox's Big Noon Kickoff set south of Memorial Stadium on Friday. The live show starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The day will start with the Fox Sports pregame show Big Noon Kickoff broadcasting live from a set south of Memorial Stadium. This is the schedule of events:

