Visitors Center looking to move downtown

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published October 29, 2025 at 3:58 PM EDT
Looking north at the proposed location of the new Visitors Center location.
Joe Hren
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Offices would remain at the north Walnut location until space opens next to the new visitors center.

The Monroe County and Bloomington Visitors Center is looking to move downtown from north Walnut Street.

The proposed location is just north of the convention center expansion in retail space at the 4th Street Parking Garage along Walnut Street.

Visit Bloomington Executive Director Mike McAfee said the move will help market and sell the convention center.

“We want to be down there in that heart of where it's all happening, so we can be engaging face to face with visitors more and doing more of that, engaging with our core target audiences,” McAfee said.

McAfee said the current space doesn't get as much traffic as it did when it was a core entryway to downtown.









“We're going to be able to build an interactive Visitor Center,” McAfee said. “It's going to have displays on culinary and the arts and business travel and limestone and Monroe County history and Indiana University.”

Total design and build cost could reach up to $600,000. It would come from the Innkeeper’s Tax by approval of the Visitors Commission and County Council.

McAfee said it would take five months to complete the project.
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
