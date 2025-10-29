© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

We are experiencing a technical issue with our WTIU digital streams which may impact YouTube TV, HULU Live TV, Amazon, Local Now, PBS.org, the PBS App, and streaming on WTIU.org. Our programming lineup may differ from our usual schedule as we work to resolve this issue. Broadcasts are not impacted on cable, over-the-air receivers, DISH, or DirecTV Stream at this time.

Indiana Supreme Court to hear annexation case Thursday

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published October 29, 2025 at 3:53 PM EDT
Exterior photo of Bloomington's city hall
Donnie Burgess
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson said any entity that derives power from the state – such as, schools, counties, or townships -- should be interested in the case.

Oral arguments are scheduled Thursday morning at the Indiana Supreme Court over annexation remonstrance waivers.

The waivers are agreements in which property owners gave up their right to oppose annexation in exchange for city services, such as sewer and water. The General Assembly passed legislation in 2019 that retroactively canceled most waivers.  

State law allows 65 percent of residents in an area to file petition signatures to void annexation.

Five of seven areas approved for annexation by the Bloomington City Council successfully filed petitions to stop annexation.

Counting all the waivers makes a big difference. It would allow all but two areas to be annexed.

The adopted seven annexation areas.
City of Bloomington
The adopted seven annexation areas.

Here are the certified annexation remonstrance results and petition rate:
Area 1A           61%     Annexed, unless appealed in court by residents
Area 1B           58%     Annexed, unless appealed in court by residents
Area 1C           71%     Annexation Voided
Area 2             72%     Annexation Voided
Area 3             67%     Annexation Voided
Area 4             71%     Annexation Voided
Area 5             67%     Annexation Voided

Annexation remonstrance results and petition rate with all waivers:
Area 1A           38%     Annexed
Area 1B           31%     Annexed
Area 1C           4%       Annexed
Area 2             35%     Annexed
Area 3             50%     Annexed
Area 4             60%     Annexed, unless challenged in court by residents
Area 5             52%     Annexed, unless challenged in court by residents

The city took the case to court, but the judge said the state may withhold, grant or withdraw powers as it sees fit and that the city waited too long to act on the waivers.

Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson said any entity that derives power from the state – such as, schools, counties, or townships -- should be interested in the case.

“That's actually the case that's very deeply concerning to me and to many others, that if in our state, we cannot depend on the validity of a legal contract, what are we standing on,” she said.

The state Supreme Court hearing is scheduled at 10 a.m.

Read more: Bloomington's annexation quest: what's at stake

In another case, the state Court of Appeals ruled against the city in the annexation of western Areas 1A and 1B. The city is also seeking to transfer this case to the Indiana Supreme court.
Tags
News Local NewsFeatured
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.