© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Chancellor backtracks, lets Daily Student resume print editions

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published October 30, 2025 at 9:25 PM EDT
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The Indiana Daily Student will be allowed to resume print editions this semester, reversing an earlier decision to end them by IU Bloomington chancellor David Reingold.

The Indiana Daily Student will resume print editions after Indiana University Bloomington Chancellor David Reingold reversed course on his decision to end them.

In a letter to the IDS editors, Reingold said he will allow the paper to use its budget through the end of the fiscal year as the editors see fit. He also called for a “reset” with the paper and asked to “affirm what unites us.”

IDS co-editors-in-chief Andrew Miller and Mia Hilkowitz described it as a win for student media but cautioned the campus community against considering the matter resolved.

“We do want to make sure that we ourselves and our community and our faculty and our alumni and everybody keep the administration here to their word,” Miller said to WFIU/WTIU News. “Thus far, it's been kind of hard to trust their word, quite honestly.”

“The last time IU had a committee to look at student media, they didn't fully follow their recommendations,” Hilkowitz said, referring to a recently announced task force on press freedom and the existing student media plan. “We would want more confirmation that that's going to be binding. Also, I'm going to stand by the fact that I think our staff and the faculty and students of the media school deserve an apology.”

The university’s decision to end print editions coincided with it firing the director of student media Jim Rodenbush, who refused to remove news from a planned Homecoming edition at the university’s direction. Rodenbush has since sued IU, claiming it violated his First Amendment rights.

Since then, the perception that IU censored its student paper has cost the school at least a million dollars in donations and provoked the ire of faculty.

Reingold said the perception that he attempted to censor editorial content was “not grounded in fact.”

“Indiana University has never attempted to censor editorial content, period,” he wrote. “The IDS is, and remains, editorially independent.”

He did not address the directive given to Rodenbush to remove news from the Homecoming print issue.

Read more: Free speech foundation ranks IU as worst public college 

The chancellor admitted the “campus has not handled recent matters as well as we should have. Communication was uneven and timing imperfect.”

He stopped short of an apology, saying that the decision to end print editions was a long-term financial plan to staunch the paper’s nearly $300,000 annual deficit.

The student media plan does call for limiting print to a few special editions per semester, but it also calls for preserving the IDS print product as a “critical learning experience for student media workers.”
Tags
News TopLocal NewsFeatured
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.