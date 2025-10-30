Food pantries, prepared meal sites available in the county

More people will be looking to food pantries for help with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits not issued for November amid the government shutdown.

There are about 20 food pantries and prepared meal locations in Monroe County available for people to receive food. Here is information on them:

Bloomington Township Trustee Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 924 W. 17th St. Suite C in Bloomington. Households can pick up food once per week. Its number is 812-336-4976.

Bobby’s Pantry/Perry Township Trustee is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1010 S. Walnut St. in Bloomington. A picture ID and current piece of mail may be needed for each visit. Its number is 812-336-3713.

Feed the Needy/ Second Baptist Church is open from 10 a.m. to noon Monday and Tuesday at 321 N. Rogers St. in Bloomington. Its number is 812-336-5827.

First United Methodist Church Food Pantry is open from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at 219 E. 4th St. in Bloomington. Its number is 812-332-6396.

Genesis Church Food Pantry is open after church service the third Sunday of each month and 10 a.m. to noon the last Tuesday of each month at 801 Indiana 45/46 Bypass in Bloomington. Its number is 812-336-5757.

Grace Center Food Pantry is open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays at 9206 S. Old State Road 37 in Bloomington. Its number is 812-329-0337.

Groceries To Go is a mobile food pantry that’s part of Bloomington Meals on Wheels. It delivers food to Bloomington residents who are homebound due to health reasons or lack of transportation. People can order online or by phone for weekly delivery. Orders need to be placed by 1 p.m. Monday for delivery from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Its number is 812-822-2499.

Healing Hands Food Pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at 1917 S. Walnut St. in Bloomington. Its number is 812-272-2515.

Mother’s Hubbard’s Cupboard is open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at 1100 W. Allen St. in Bloomington. Its number is 812-339-5887.

Pantry 279 is open 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. On Tuesdays it’s open from 1:30 p.m. to 4 for people with disabilities and those 60 years old and older; it’s also open to anyone Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It’s located at 3609 State Road 46 in Bloomington. The number is 812-606-1524. Those who don’t want to enter the pantry can park, call the pantry and the pantry can bring out a prepackaged bag of food. People are limited to one visit every seven days.

Richland Township Trustee Food Pantry is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at 416 S. Park St. in Ellettsville. Its number is 812-876-2000. Wait two weeks between each visit due to the large volume of patrons.

The Salvation Army Corps Community Center-Bloomington Food and Hygiene Pantry is open from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at 111 N. Rogers St. in Bloomington. Its number is 812-336-4310.

St. Paul United Methodist Church Food Pantry is open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 4201 W 3rd St. in Bloomington. It’s number is 812-332-4191.

Tabitha’s Storehouse Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the last Thursday of each month at 421 S. Curry Pike in Bloomington. Its number is 812-336-7224.

Van Buren Township Trustee Food Pantry is open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. at 352 S. Fieldstone Boulevard in Bloomington. Its number is 812-825-4490. People can receive food once per week.

Redeemer Church Resources Pantry is open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, or by appointment, at 111 S. Kimble Drive in Bloomington. Its number is 812-269-8975.

The Bloomington Housing Authority has on-site food pantries at Lindsey A. Smith Community Center and Walnut Woods Community Building. The Community Center is open from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Friday. Walnut Woods is open from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. biweekly on Thursdays.

Breaking Bread Food Pantry/Highland Faith Church also has a food pantry at 4782 W. State Road 48 in Bloomington. Its number is 812-332-3707.

Community Kitchen has a few prepared meal service options. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 1515 S. Rogers St. in Bloomington, Community Kitchen offers a prepared meal. Cold carryout meals are available and limited to one per person. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 1100 W. 11th St. in Bloomington, the kitchen offers an express service. This includes warm and cold carryout meals on a carryout basis only limited to one meal per person. It also offers food truck locations Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Ellettsville: 4-4:30 p.m. at Edgewood Apartments, 4:45-5:10 p.m. at Richland Senior Apartments, 5:15-5:45 p.m. at Ellettsville Monroe County Public Library and 6-6:30 p.m. at Governor’s Park Apartments. The food truck is also limited to one meal per person. Call 812-332-0999.

Wheeler Mission Center for Men offers prepared meals from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., noon to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day for anyone. It’s located at 215 S. Westplex Ave. in Bloomington. Its number is 812-333-1905.

The Shalom Center offers prepared meals from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 620 S. Walnut St. in Bloomington. Its number is 812-334-5728. The center can also provide emergency groceries once a month per household.

Area 10 Agency on Aging also offers a mobile food pantry that delivers groceries monthly to those who are homebound, income eligible, who are unable to drive and do not live with anyone who can drive.