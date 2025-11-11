© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Six people hospitalized after head-on car crash in Monroe County

WFIU | By Alivia Wilson
Published November 11, 2025 at 10:34 AM EST
Bloomington Police sent officers to the area but didn't locate any victims or make any arrests. (File photo)
Indiana Public Media, WFIU/WTIU
Lights of a police car flashing.

A head-on car crash on the 600 block of E. Smithville Road sent six people to the IU Health Bloomington Hospital on Sunday.

At 3:17 p.m. the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car collision involving a white Toyota Prius and a Chevrolet Equinox. An initial investigation revealed the Prius crossed the center of the road and collided head on with the Chevrolet Equinox traveling the opposite way.

Of the six people transported to the hospital by ambulance, four were in the Prius and two in the Equinox.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jeff Brown said there are no updates on the victims in the hospital or on the collision investigation. Brown said the team only gets updates on the patients if their condition declines.

The Monroe County Investigation Team is working on the investigation.

If you witnessed or have video footage of the collision, police ask that you contact the investigative team at 812-349-2781.
Alivia Wilson
Multi Media Journalism student at Indiana University with internships at ABC57 in South Bend, International Business Times UK, and Wane 15 News in Fort Wayne. Alivia is a co-host for Indiana Univeristy Student Television's The Bloomington Breakfast Club, member of the Media School's Academic Honors Program, and an anchor for NewsNet and IUSTV News.
