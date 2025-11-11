Six people hospitalized after head-on car crash in Monroe County

A head-on car crash on the 600 block of E. Smithville Road sent six people to the IU Health Bloomington Hospital on Sunday.

At 3:17 p.m. the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car collision involving a white Toyota Prius and a Chevrolet Equinox. An initial investigation revealed the Prius crossed the center of the road and collided head on with the Chevrolet Equinox traveling the opposite way.

Of the six people transported to the hospital by ambulance, four were in the Prius and two in the Equinox.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jeff Brown said there are no updates on the victims in the hospital or on the collision investigation. Brown said the team only gets updates on the patients if their condition declines.

The Monroe County Investigation Team is working on the investigation.

If you witnessed or have video footage of the collision, police ask that you contact the investigative team at 812-349-2781.