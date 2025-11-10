© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Our Terre Haute 95.1 FM signal is temporarily off the air while we address a technical issue with the FAA. Thanks for your patience — you can still listen anytime at wfiu.org.

Trees coming down for Columbus riverfront project

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published November 10, 2025 at 4:47 PM EST
Mayor Mary Ferdon said the trees will be replaced with a non-invasive species to support the riverfront.
Joe Hren
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Mayor Mary Ferdon said the trees will be replaced with a non-invasive species to support the riverfront.

Workers are now preparing the Columbus riverbank for revitalization and repair.

The East Fork of the White River runs alongside the western edge of downtown. Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon said trees had to be removed for erosion control.

“We've spent many, many years talking about how difficult it was to get permitting," Ferdon said. "I applaud the governor's office for helping us kind of get through that a second time as we made some modifications to the riverfront to make it cheaper and quicker.”

Ask The Mayor: Columbus mayor on SNAP benefits, redistricting, riverfront project

The project has sought to address the many safety and environmental concerns, including the failing low-head dam.
Joe Hren
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The project has sought to address the many safety and environmental concerns, including the failing low-head dam.

The $12 million project focuses on safety. Work includes removing a low-head dam, stabilizing the bank, and connecting the riverfront trail.

Ferdon said some river amenities were dropped because of cost.

“We're going to be able to add back some amenities that are going to make it beautiful and fun, and I think people will be pleased a year from now, but it's been a long it's been a long haul,” Ferdon said.

She said the trees will be replaced with a non-invasive species to support the riverfront.
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren
