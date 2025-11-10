Trees coming down for Columbus riverfront project

Workers are now preparing the Columbus riverbank for revitalization and repair.

The East Fork of the White River runs alongside the western edge of downtown. Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon said trees had to be removed for erosion control.

“We've spent many, many years talking about how difficult it was to get permitting," Ferdon said. "I applaud the governor's office for helping us kind of get through that a second time as we made some modifications to the riverfront to make it cheaper and quicker.”

Joe Hren / WFIU/WTIU News The project has sought to address the many safety and environmental concerns, including the failing low-head dam.

The $12 million project focuses on safety. Work includes removing a low-head dam, stabilizing the bank, and connecting the riverfront trail.

Ferdon said some river amenities were dropped because of cost.

“We're going to be able to add back some amenities that are going to make it beautiful and fun, and I think people will be pleased a year from now, but it's been a long it's been a long haul,” Ferdon said.

She said the trees will be replaced with a non-invasive species to support the riverfront.